Ethiopian President Addresses AfCFTA Conference on Women, Youth in Trade
September 14, 2022
ADDIS ABABA (FBC) – President Sahlework Zewde has opened the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Conference on Women and Youth in Trade which is currently taking place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania under the theme “Women and youth: The Engine of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)”.
In her virtual opening remarks, the President expressed gratitude to President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan for organizing the Conference which is aimed to encourage stakeholders including women and youth entrepreneurs and business operators to play their share in tackling socio-economic challenges in Africa thereby speeding up economic transformation in the continent.
The president encouraged participants to take advantage of the platform offered by the AfCFTA Conference on Women and Youth in Trade to emerge with concrete actions with clear indicators of success. Former and current female leaders of African countries are taking place in the conference.
The Ethiopian Herald September 14/2022
