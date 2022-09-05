Heavy Rains, Floods Affect Nearly 300,000 People in Sudan States
September 4, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Heavy rains and flash floods have affected about 279,000 people as of 4 September, according to Sudan government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground, and local authorities.
Rains and floods have destroyed 16,400 homes and damaged 42,200 in 16 of the 18 states.
The National Council for Civil Defence reported in the media that 112 people died and more than 115 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.
According to HAC, the most affected states are Gedaref (58,940 people), Central Darfur (41,750), White Nile (34,360), South Darfur (30,680), Kassala (25,890), Northern (18,050), River Nile (16,570), West Darfur (15,500), Aj Jazirah (8,700), West Kordofan (6,000), South Kordofan (5,770), Sennar (5,380), North Kordofan (5,310) and East Darfur (3,650), with more limited impact in Khartoum (1,300), and North Darfur (690).
It further said people lost over 2,150 heads of livestock, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods, which will exasperate the already worrying levels of food insecurity people across the country are facing.
More than 460,000 people across the country, the 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP) shows, could be affected by floods in 2022. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected across Sudan, while between 2017 and 2021 on average 388,600 people were affected annually.
(ST)
