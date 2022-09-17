Kenya: You're the Minority, Don't Waste Time Debating - Ruto Tells Azimio
"They just have to live with the reality that they are the minority," he said.
President William Ruto has said it is time for the opposition coalition to accept the fact that they are the minority in Parliament.
Ruto said there is no need to waste time debating on issues that are open such as which party has numbers.
"Our friends on the other side will choose the leaders of the minority because they are the minority," he said.
"They just have to live with the reality. That they are the minority... The only way they had number was when they could use independent institutions to intimidate people."
He spoke during the Kenya Kwanza PG at Naivasha on Saturday.
Ruto unveiled Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah as the Majority leader for the 13th Parliament.
Ichung'wah will be deputised by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.
For the senate majority leader, Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was appointed.
Cheruiyot will be deputised by his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja.
Ruto's remarks come after the Azimio also appointed their house leadership.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the coalition had settled on Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi as the minority leader at the National Assembly.
He will be deputised by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui.
The coalition further appointed Mombasa Senator Steward Madzayo as Senate minority leader and will be deputised by Kitui senator Enock Wambua.
