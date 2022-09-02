Protester Killed in Fresh Anti-coup Protests in Sudan
Sudanese youths run from tear gas fired by security forces as they protest near the airport in the south of the capital Khartoum on August 31, 2022, to demand the return of civilian rule. (AFP)
August 31, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese protester was killed when security forces violently dispersed an anti-coup demonstration in the Sudanese capital on Wednesday.
Khartoum protest was organized by the spearhead of the anti-coup demonstrations Resistance Committee to support the missing persons and victims of enforced disappearance. Other protests took place in the other cities of the capital and Madani of Al-Jazirah State.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors stated after the protest that the victim died after being hit in the head with a tear gas canister and run over by a vehicle belonging to security forces.
The independent medical group further added they didn’t identify the victim. But, activists confirmed his name and his neighbourhood in Khartoum.
This brings the total number of protesters killed since the coup of October 2021 to 117.
The Sudanese government lifted the state of emergency on May 29, but security forces continue to use excessive violence against protesters.
The security services closed the Al-Mak Nimr Bridge linking Khartoum and Bahri. Also, military reinforcements were deployed around the Republic Palace, the army general command, and the centre of the capital.
