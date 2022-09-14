Residents of Belgorod Region Village Evacuated Due to Shelling by Ukraine, Says Governor
Some damage has been inflicted
MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Belgorod Region officials are evacuating people from the Krasny Khutor village due to shelling by Ukraine, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Ukraine is shelling the territory of the village of Krasny Khutor. Some damage has been inflicted. The head of the Belgorod District is having the residents moved and placed out of harm’s way," the governor said on Telegram.
On Tuesday evening, the Kiev regime’s forces shelled the village of Shelayevo in the Valuysky District of the Belgorod Region, wounding two civilians. On September 12, a Ukrainian woman was killed in the shelling of the village of Logachevka, and four people sustained injuries.
Ukrainian media report President Zelensky's arrival in Izyum
Published photos show the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrey Yermak, and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malya along with Zelensky
KIEV, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in the town of Izyum in the Kharkov region, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.
Such media outlets as Strana, Glavred and Klymenko Time published on their Telegram channels photos of Zelensky, who is allegedly in Izyum. He is encircled by Ukrainian military.
Along with Zelensky, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrey Yermak, and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malya can be seen in the photos.
