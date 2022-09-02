Scholar Accuses Thugs of Conspiring to Disrupt Ethiopia
September 2, 2022
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA-The Terrorist group which called itself as TPLF has been on several occasions forging alliances with foreign enemies to weaken Ethiopia and serving those foes’ vested interests against the motherland, expert said.
Mekelle University Former Heritage Conservation and Research Associate Prof. Ayele Bekerie said that the Terrorist group is now carrying out a well-coordinated war against the general public.
The thugs have just opened the war against Ethiopia and the people to run the group’s selfish interest, he reiterated.
As to him, the T-TPLF group has plotted to dismember Ethiopia waging war here and there against the country.
“During its regime lasting for three decades, the group has vividly violated public interests and struggled for personal interests. In the meantime, numerous civilian soldiers have been killed during the past wars of TPLF-plotted war,” he stated.
The group is now using its last resort -miscalculated military attacks on Ethiopia in connivance with the country’s foreign enemies that are funding the group and backing to extend the war, he added.
“The ongoing war will never favor the majority of the people in Tigray. But some individuals have been seen as war-merchants amid the crisis posed on public.”
Moreover, peace-talk with such belligerent group also cannot be realized as the group has intolerable tradition against national sovereignty and integrity, he opined.
Recruiting children as solider, looting civilian infrastructures, raping women, and destruction are typical manifestations of the group.
Accordingly, all Ethiopians from all walks of life should be united against the T-TPLF and its allies and safeguard the country.
The Ethiopian Herald 2 September 2022
