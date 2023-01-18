Barrier for NATO Forces Created Thanks to Joint Forces Group in Belarus — Foreign Ministry
The Ministry added that the countries develop industrial cooperation, and successfully implement import replacement programs, including by launching joint investment projects
Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Western borders of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are reliably protected, and a barrier for NATO forces have has been created thanks to the joint forces group, deployed in Belarus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s working visit to Belarus.
"Thanks to the joint Regional group of forces, deployed in Belarus, Western borders of the Union State and the CSTO are reliably protected, and a barrier has been created for NATO collective forces, whose military potential in adjacent countries is growing," the Ministry said.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia and Belarus "take joint steps, aimed at countering unilateral restrictions and reinforcement of financial, economic and technological sovereignty of the Union State amid the sanctions war, initiated by the West."
The Ministry added that the countries develop industrial cooperation, and successfully implement import replacement programs, including by launching joint investment projects.
On January 18-19, Lavrov will have a working visit to Minsk for participation in the annual meeting of boards of Foreign Ministries. A meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Sergey Aleynik is planned. During these talks, the sides will discuss "current issues of bilateral cooperation, union building and pressing international and regional problems," the Ministry added.
No comments:
Post a Comment