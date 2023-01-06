Famous LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Killed, Body Stuffed in Metallic Box in Uasin Gishu
Friday, January 06, 2023
LGBTQ activist and model Edwin Chiloba.
By Nyaboga Kiage
A man whose lifeless body was found stuffed inside a metallic box along the Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County has been identified by police as LGBTQ activist and model Edwin Chiloba.
Bodaboda riders saw a vehicle, whose registration number was concealed, dump the box along the road, and they alerted the police.
When police opened the box, they found the man’s decomposing body, dressed in a woman’s clothes. His body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, awaiting post-mortem to establish the cause of death.
Mr Chiloba, famous within the streets of Eldoret town, often dressed in women’s clothes and shared his photos on his official social media accounts.
The last Instagram post that he shared on December 29th, 2022, indicated that he had hoped to achieve multiple goals in 2023, among them growing his fashion brand and working with major companies.
Nairobi News has established that Mr Chiloba was four months ago attacked by unknown assailants but he luckily survived.
In the incident, people against his LGBTQ lifestyle pounced on him and beat him up. Following this incident, he suffered injuries including a large cut on his lips and blood was trickling down from the upper part of his face, images seen by Nairobi News show. His clothes were also torn and dirty, and there were scrapes and bruises all over his face.
An Instagram user by the name Biubwa-uncut narrated how they reached out to him trying to inquire what had transpired and he responded by saying that he would talk when he is ready.
“Barely 4 months later, they have brutally murdered you in the most uncouth of ways and my heart is shattered. I know you fought,” Biubwa-uncut posted on the Instagram account.
According to Biubwa, the deceased fought for his rights boldly and his death was a big blow to many of his fans.
“Words cannot explain the pain in my heart. We will try to fight for your justice, best way we have access to we will try. It’s not okay that when we die, we have to think to fight because we don’t just die. We are murdered,” the Instagram post further read.
Dennis Nzioka, also a renowned LGBTQ activist, mourned the late Chiloba.
Revealed: LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s last moments
Friday, January 06, 2023
By Hilary Kimuyu
Nation Media Group
Could this be the last moments of model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba whose decomposing body was found on Wednesday in a metal box?
A short video clip has emerged showing the celebrated model dancing and merry-making with his friends to Sauti Sol's song Live and Die in Afrika.
In the clip, Chiloba can be seen dancing with his friends while singing along to the song.
Four days later, his body was be found inside a metallic box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road, in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County, wearing the same clothes that he had on December 31, 2022.
Initial reports indicate that a bodaboda rider saw a vehicle dropping the metal box in the area, and the police were alerted.
Upon opening the box, the decomposing body of a man dressed in a red trouser and a black jacket with silver stripes was found inside, shocking a crowd that had already milled around the scene.
In early July 2022, Chiloba posted horrific photos on his Instagram (that were later deleted), after he was attacked and assaulted ostensibly because of who he was and his work in gender-fluid fashion and content.
And on December 16, 2022, he posted on Instagram, “So, my movement is for everyone. It’s about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalised for, I am going to fight for all marginalised people.”
Chiloba has never shied away from dressing like a woman and sharing the images across his official social media accounts.
The last Instagram post that he shared on December 29, 2022, indicated that Chiloba had hoped to achieve multiple goals in 2023, among them growing his fashion brand and working with major companies.
