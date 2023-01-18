Lavrov Slams 'Colonial Mentality' of US Initiative on Africa
It is reported that Russia and Africa will hold a summit this year and are preparing documents to readjust methods of interaction amid the environment of sanctions
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The US draft law to counter Russian operations in Africa primarily harms Africans and is a "colonial mentality in a new form," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual press conference on Wednesday.
According to the document’s summary, Congress is tasked with outlining US efforts to counter Russia’s "negative" influence and activity in Africa.
"I have no doubt that even those not commenting on US provocations of such kind know deep down that this law hurts Africans first and foremost. Firstly, they are not viewed as having equal rights - this is a colonial mentality in a new form," Lavrov said.
Russia and Africa will hold a summit this year and are preparing documents to readjust methods of interaction amid the environment of sanctions, the Minister said. The parties are also making the transition to payments in national currencies, Lavrov noted.
"As you know, we, along with Africa, are planning the second summit this year, in St. Petersburg in late July, and we are preparing a whole series of activities for it. Documents are being prepared on the readjustment of interaction mechanisms in conditions and sanctions and threats you have mentioned in the context of the US bill, new instruments of trade and investment cooperation, supply chain systems and payments. The transition to payments in national currencies is underway. This is not a quick process but it is progressing and gaining momentum," the Foreign Minister said.
No comments:
Post a Comment