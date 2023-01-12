M23 Rebels Meet Uhuru, Agree to Withdraw from DRC's North Kivu
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta meets the chairman of M23 Mr Bertand Bisimwa and the group's senior political and military leaders in Mombasa on January 12, 2023, in Mombasa.
By Mary Wambui, Nation Media Group
M-23 rebels have agreed to withdraw fighters from the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province and follow a strict cease-fire.
North Kivu had been the most volatile region in the entire Eastern DRC but that has changed in the last four weeks when displaced persons began returning to their homes.
This emerged after a meeting between the M-23 rebel leaders and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.
"In a demonstration of goodwill and willingness to work towards the settlement of the situation in North Kivu, the leaders of the M-23 agree to continue with an orderly withdrawal and to adhere to a strict cease-fire," Office of the former president said in a statement.
During the meeting, it was also agreed that the withdrawal process would continue to be verified by both the East African Regional Force and the ICGLR Verification Mechanism to ensure the safety and swift return of all the displaced citizens and refugees to their homes.
The M-23 rebel leaders urged Mr Kenyatta, who is the facilitator for the East African Community peace process in the Eastern DRC to assist in assuring that there is safety in the DRC and that citizens' rights are upheld and recognised.
They also asked the former Kenyan leader to ensure that all local and foreign armed groups fighting in eastern DRC also lay down their arms cease any fighting or attacks on the M23 and seek a resolution of the conflict through peaceful means.
They also appealed for an end to hate speech claiming it could jeopardise the peace process which Mr Kenyatta promised to personally get involved in stopping.
This week, EACRF announced that it had taken control over the strategic Rumagambo following the withdrawal of M23, signifying another milestone in the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability to Eastern DRC.
The rebel group has also vacated Kibumba which has been taken over by EACRF troops. The rebels are expected to subsequently withdraw from Kishishe.
No comments:
Post a Comment