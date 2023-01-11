MoH Applauds Diaspora Support for War Affected Areas
January 11, 2023
• Members of Diaspora donates 27 mln. Birr worth medical supplies
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA– Ministry of Health (MoH) stated that the Ethiopian Health Professionals Association of Northern California in collaboration with MedShare has donated medical equipment and supplies to conflict damaged health facilities.
The medical equipment and supplies worth 27 million Birr, according to MoH. The donated materials were provided to four health centers found in the North Wollo and Waghmra, and the support would help them get fully operational.
Health Minister LiaTadese (MD) stated that a lot of work has been done to reconstruct health institutions destroyed following the war. The four health centers have been provided with medical tools and materials to help serve hundreds of thousands of community members.
She expressed her gratitude to the Ethiopian community of Northern California, health professional, MedShare and all the support coordinators, and requested them to continue doing so. Lia also praised the initiative of the professionals to help Ethiopia and their initiative to work in coordination with the Ministry of Health to start liver transplantation in Ethiopia.
A Specialist in Transplantation and the Coordinator of the support Kidist Kidane (MD) said the aid has been secured through coordinating the health professionals and Ethiopian residents of Northern California with a view to rehabilitating the damaged health institutions.
She noted that the grant worth 7 million Birr will be distributed to the health centers in the coming days. On the occasion MoH has vowed to work hard on improving liver treatment in Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian Herald January 11/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment