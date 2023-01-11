Russian Mission Initiates UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on January 17
Let our opponents stay in the dark (although we have got them used to the fact that in response to their "anti-Russian" session we will seek to initiate a meeting on a topic that’s uncomfortable for them), Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
© AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
UNITED NATIONS, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to the United Nations has initiated a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on January 17, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram.
"I won’t talk much about a Security Council meeting on Ukraine that will be held at our initiative on January 17 (at 11:00 pm Moscow time). Let our opponents stay in the dark (although we have got them used to the fact that in response to their "anti-Russian" session we will seek to initiate a meeting on a topic that’s uncomfortable for them)," he said.
Russia has initiated an Arria-formula meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine’s December shelling attacks on Donbass, Polyansky wrote.
"We will hold an informal Arria-formula meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the December shelling attacks on Donbass at 7:00 pm Moscow time on January 20," he said. "There will be interesting speakers and facts. As you know, unlike formal Security Council sessions, meetings like this make it possible for us to show photos and videos," Polyansky added.
He also noted that the Japanese chairmanship would hold open debates on the rule of law on January 12, which, "judging by the concept note that has been released, will be largely focused on the situation in Ukraine."
Besides, Western countries will call a meeting on Ukraine on January 13. "The reason behind their actions is clear as they seek to drag the Ukraine issue into the Security Council with an anti-Russian feeling," the diplomat added.
