Russian Rights Commissioner Discusses Humanitarian Aid with Ukrainian Counterpart
"We discussed issues of humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two states," Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said
Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on her Telegram channel on Wednesday she had met with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets to discuss humanitarian aid.
"Today I had a pre-arranged meeting with Ukrainian ombudsman D. Lubinets," she wrote. "We discussed issues of humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two states."
The meeting was supposed to take place in Ankara, where Moskalkova was expected to arrive to take part in a forum, headlined "Future of human rights in the 21st century."
Earlier, Lubinets said he might meet with Moskalkova in January to discuss the issue of mutual swap of civilians, facing criminal prosecution.
Moskalkova said last December that Russia and Ukraine were negotiating the possibility of swapping such persons.
