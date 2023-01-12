South Sudan’s Kiir Invited for Conference in Turkey
Turkey's envoy to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf delivered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s letter to President Salva Kiir, January 11, 2022 (PPU photo)
January 11, 2023 (JUBA) – Turkey has invited South Sudan President Salva Kiir to attend a diplomatic conference scheduled to take place in March 2023.
The Turkish envoy to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf delivered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s letter to his South Sudanese counterpart on Wedesday.
The Turkish leader pledged his government’s support to the government and people of south Sudan to implement a peace agreement in order to enable the country to return to the path of peace as well as development.
Mutaf also stressed that the Turkish government and its president are keen to enhance discussion on developing bilateral relations and other matters of mutual concern and interest between the two countries and the region.
South Sudan’s Presidential Affairs minister, Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the meeting between Kiir and the Turkish delegation was “cordial and fruitful”.
He said South Sudanese leader requested the Turkish ambassador to convey greetings to his Turkish counterpart, thanking him for the invitation.
Diplomats and analysts have argued that Turkey’s move as part of efforts to develop close and bilateral relations with South Sudan on peace and stability in order to engage in investment in the various areas of interests.
Bilateral relations have been developing between Turkey and South Sudan ever since the latter attained independence from Sudan in 2011.
Economic and commercial relations between Turkey and South Sudan has considerable potential, with trade volumes between the two countries reportedly reaching $6.2 million in 2020.
Presently, the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is carrying out humanitarian aid, capacity building, and technical cooperation projects in the East African nation.
