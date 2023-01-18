Stoltenberg Says NATO Holds Consultations on Sending Tanks to Kiev
Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO should do its best to prevent Russia from winning in Ukraine
GENEVA, January 18. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that NATO member countries are holding consultations to send tanks and other advanced armaments to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Consultations among allies on supplying battle tanks to Ukraine are ongoing, he said, Reuters reported.
He also said Ukraine needs not only tanks, but also more air defense systems and spare parts, ammunition and maintenance of the equipment that had already been provided.
Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO should do its best to prevent Russia from winning in Ukraine.
He said now is a "pivotal moment" of the conflict and the prospects of peace talks hinge on NATO’s military supplies.
As Stoltenberg spoke in Davos, the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session is taking place in Brussels on January 18-19 to discuss the hostilities in Ukraine, NATO’s military assistance and the first lessons of the conflict. The session is a prelude to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 20 January where NATO member countries are set to pledge more military supplies for Ukrainian forces in 2023.
