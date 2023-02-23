Ethiopia Presents Policy Recommendations to AU
February 23, 2023
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia has presented policy recommendations to the African Union (AU) during the assembly’s latest session, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) disclosed.
Briefing the media here recently, Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie said that Ethiopia has recommended policy actions to the AU and its member states.
“Policy actions should be applied in all courses of development plans. Africa needs a paradigm shift from rhetoric to empirical measures; the Ethiopian government is also working on this notion.”
In conflict resolution, the measure taken by the Ethiopian government to end the two-year conflict has received recognition from all AU member states. Heads of AU member states have also recognized [in their speech during the AU Assembly] that it is an exemplary showcase of African solutions to African problems, Ambassador Taye added.
“Economically, no one was confident that Ethiopia was working tirelessly for economic development during that wartime. Some state leaders also informed us that they were surprised by the existing condition.”
Likewise, Africa needs homegrown development that can satisfy people’s needs. One-third of the global hungry people are in Africa. So, Ethiopia has recommended policy actions to avoid rhetoric over this case.
Noting Ethiopia’s engagement in maximizing agricultural production, Taye emphasized the need to extend the country’s green legacy initiative.
Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Misganu Arega said on the occasion that the diplomatic works made by the Ethiopian government during the past few years also received acclaim from the AU summit.
“In all courses of diplomatic works, Ethiopia is passing through and persuading pan-Africanism.”
The Ethiopian government also recommended the AU and its member states take the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement as a footstep to resolve disputes that rage in many countries of the continent. It is to be recalled that at the 36th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) proposed AU member states struggle for food sovereignty and security by taking empirical measures.
