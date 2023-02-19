Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Feb. 18, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode in full just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features a PANW report with dispatches on the opening of the African Union 36th Ordinary Summit being held this weekend in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; women in the Democratic Republic of Congo eastern city of Goma have held demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of M23 rebels from their city; the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reportedly conducted another missile test inside the country ahead of Pentagon military exercises in the region; and the Federal Republic of Nigeria is slated to hold elections next week during a financial crisis inside the continent's most populous state.
In the second hour we look closer at the ongoing AU Summit in Ethiopia.
Later we continue our African American History Month programming with a focus on the life, times and contributions of archivist and bibliophile Arturo Schomburg.
Finally, we listen to excerpts from a briefing delivered by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the current AU Summit.
No comments:
Post a Comment