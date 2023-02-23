Ethiopia’s Unwavering Stance to Strengthen Pan-Africanism
February 22, 2023
During the period of African colonial rule, Ethiopia played a unique role and initiated fellow Africans and African descents to put pressure on colonizing powers. The aim was to stand for solidarity and fight for freedom that ignited African decolonization movements around the world. Ethiopia, being one of the leading countries that promoted the idea of Pan- Africanism, played an important contribution in elevating the morale of all black peoples across the continent for the formation of African independence movements.
Emperor Haile Selassie I, who ruled Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974, is always remembered in Africa and around the world for his commitment to promote unity and solidarity amongst African States; and for his strong proponents for Pan-Africanism movements. Surely, his ambition was to see a united, prosperous and strong Africa. During his reign, he did what he could to bloom Pan-Africanism by supporting the struggles for independence and strengthening cooperation between all people of African descent.
He was also one of the leaders who facilitated the formation of the continental body, the former Organization of the African Unity (OAU), the current African Union (AU) Surely, Ethiopian leaders who came to power at different times were also keen to promote solidarity and unity among African countries and their people under the spirit of Pan-Africanism.
It was in the reign of the former Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam, the South African legendary hero Nelson Mandela took military training to prepare for the fight against apartheid. Mandela, aside from taking military training from Ethiopian forces, received an Ethiopian passport which enabled him to move freely and sustain his struggle; while many of the countries turned their back on him. Even these days, the leadership of Ethiopia is committed to further reviving the idea of Pan-Africanism, heightening it to the highest level and realizing an integrated, prosperous, strong and peaceful Africa.
To this effect, the country is undertaking many-sided activities that pave ways to ensure its social, political and economic development as they are critical to create the desired Africa. More importantly, Ethiopia is currently working to establish closer ties among countries of the region and heighten regional integration. Among others, it is endeavoring to promote possible social, economic and political ties with countries of the Horn and beyond through stimulating trade, building an efficient road connectivity, communication systems and infrastructure that create a better ground for integration and crucial for Africa’s unification.
The power purchase agreements signed between Ethiopia with Kenya and Sudan- the former to sell power to the later- as well as the largest Inter-regional Highways infrastructure project (the LAPSSET Corridor Program), designed to bring together Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan among others are exemplary instances of in this regard. No doubt, the initiations are encouraging steps in terms of further reinforcing partnership among countries and advancing Africa’s regional integration ambition. However, much more effort and commitments should be applied to realize the desired aspirations because without the dedication of other states, the aspiration cannot be accomplished. Thus, all states should put an extraordinary energy to turn the aspiration
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2023
No comments:
Post a Comment