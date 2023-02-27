Hungary Afraid that Some EU Countries May Send its Troops to Ukraine — PM
Viktor Orban stressed that his government insists on settling the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means and called on lawmakers to advocate this position
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Alexei Nikolsky/TASS
BUDAPEST, February 27. /TASS/. Hungary’s government is worried to see weapons supplies to Ukraine and is afraid that some of the EU countries may send its troops there, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
He expressed serious concern that "entire Europe is sliding into a war step by step" as EU countries are sending tanks to Ukraine and are looking at supplying it with fighter jets. "If things continue this way, there will be those who may want to send troops to Ukraine," he said at the opening of the Hungarian parliament’s spring session.
He stressed that his government insists on settling the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means and called on lawmakers to advocate this position. "They want to drag us into this war, but I am calling on you not to yield to provocations," Orban said.
"We need a ceasefire, we need peace talks. That is why Hungary insists on peace at all international forums," he said, adding that for these reason Hungary supports China’s peace plan for Ukraine.
He reiterated that he continues to be against the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions, especially in the energy sector. He recalled that restrictions on fuel supplies had provoked a dramatic price rise and Hungary’s spending on energy sources had increased by ten billion euro in 2022. "Brussels has taken this money from the pockets of Hungarians with the use of sanctions," he added.
