Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 26, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the national elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria where voting continued well into a second day; the government of Belarus has announced that President Alexander Lukashenko will be visiting the People's Republic of China this coming week; there is growing opposition within the European Union member-states to the massive arms shipments to Ukraine aimed at bolstering the pro-United States forces; and China is escalating its defenses in light of the hostile maneuvers by the Pentagon near the South-China Sea.
In the second and third hours we conclude our focus on African American History Month with segments reviewing the contributions of Lorraine Hansberry, Mike Hamlin and Walter Rodney.
