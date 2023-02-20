Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 19, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 19, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast for this episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the expulsion of an Israeli diplomat from the 36th Ordinary African Union Summit taking place this weekend in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid out the agenda for the Peace and Security Council of the AU at its summit; the Federal Republic of Nigeria held the final rallies for presidential candidates seeking election this coming week; and the Tunisian government has deported a European Union official from this North African state.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on African American History Month with a reexamination of the life, times and contributions of Fannie Lou Hamer and Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Shabazz).
No comments:
Post a Comment