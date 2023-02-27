Putin to Approve New Foreign Policy Concept Soon — Lavrov
Lavrov arrives on working visit in Azerbaijan
The top diplomat's visit is timed to the first anniversary of the bilateral declaration on allied cooperation, which was signed on February 22, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Valery Sharifulin/TASS

BAKU, February 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.
The Russian top diplomat is expected to be received by President Ilham Aliyev and to have talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
Lavrov’s visit is timed to the first anniversary of the bilateral declaration on allied cooperation, which was signed on February 22, 2022. During his stay in Azerbaijan, Lavrov will address the entire spectrum of bilateral issues, current international and regional problems. Special attention will be focused on the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.
The top diplomat emphasized that Russia would continue implementing its independent foreign policy
MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. An updated version of Russia’s foreign policy concept should be approved by the president in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening a meeting with the heads of the Foreign Ministry’s branches in Russian regions on Monday.
"The changes that are underway worldwide have been reflected in the draft of the foreign policy concept, it should be approved by the president in the very near future, we are hoping for this," the Russian top diplomat said.
He emphasized that Russia would continue implementing its independent foreign policy. "It is directed on all fronts and we are ready for equitable, mutually beneficial relations with all those displaying reciprocal readiness. Only on equitable and mutually beneficial terms. The West’s attempts to impose its will on all others, to impose its so-called rules based on which it wants to retain a pro-Western order are futile and absolutely hopeless," Lavrov said.
According to him, at this point, the Russian Foreign Ministry will be working with redoubled vigor in the country’s interests, ensuring favorable external conditions for its development and bolstering the well-being of Russians as well as the country’s security.
Kremlin points to West’s reluctance to hear Russia’s concerns
The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation assessed the reaction of Western countries to Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the START Treaty
MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The West’s reaction to Moscow’s move to halt New START shows that it is reluctant to hear Russia’s concerns, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes.
In an interview with Izvestia released on Tuesday, he said, "Judging from the fact that within an hour after the world heard [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin]’s decision [to suspend New START] we could witness the official statements by NATO General Secretary [Jens Stoltenberg], the [US] Department of State, and the White House, the information was certainly sensitive for them."
"In the statements, we could hear them condemn Russia uncompromisingly, while being reluctant to take heed of Russia’s concerns. They stubbornly prefer not to hear Putin’s arguments," Peskov lamented.
