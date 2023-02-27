Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Army’s Electronic Intelligence Center in Kiev Region
MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s electronic intelligence center in the Kiev Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.
"In the area of the settlement of Brovary in the Kiev Region, the Ukrainian army’s radio-electronic intelligence center was struck," the spokesman said.
Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 70 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kupyansk area, units of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Dvurechnaya, Gryanikovka, Masyutovka, Olshana, Liman Perviy and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.
Russian forces eliminated enemy personnel and equipment during the battles, the general said.
"As many as 70 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours," Konashenkov reported.
Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding roughly 140 enemy troops over the past day, he said.
"Forces of the battlegroup Center supported by operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic as a result of their active operations in the Krasny Liman direction," the spokesman said.
The enemy lost about 140 troops killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and a D-20 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.
Russian forces supported by combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems destroyed over 250 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Donetsk area, over 250 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of the continued advance by units of the southern battlegroup supported by air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fire," the spokesman said.
In the area of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade, the general added.
"Also, in the area of the settlement of Novomarkovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar was destroyed," Konashenkov reported.
Russian forces delivered massive strikes on Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, he said.
"In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, units of the battlegroup East inflicted damage by combined firepower on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar, Nikolskoye and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zelyony Gai in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to "95 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, a motor vehicle, three pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer," the general specified.
In the area of the settlement of Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces obliterated a Ukrainian ammunition depot, he added.
Russian forces eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and two enemy howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kherson area, as many as 60 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.
In addition, Russian forces wiped out an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade near the community of Snigiryovka in the Nikolayev Region, the general added.
Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and an air defense radar over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"A Ukrainian Buk-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near the community of Andreyevka and a 36D6 low-altitude target detection radar was obliterated near the settlement of Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
Russian forces delivered a strike on the Ukrainian army’s special operations center in Khmelnitsky over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 173 areas. In the area of the city of Khmelnitsky, the special operations center West was struck," the spokesman said.
Russian air defense forces shot down four HIMARS rockets and destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kremenets and Novoandreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Krynki in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 390 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 211 helicopters, 3,248 unmanned aerial vehicles, 406 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,058 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,045 multiple rocket launchers, 4,228 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,574 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.
