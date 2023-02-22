Hezbollah Condemns Nablus Carnage, Says Resistance Will End Tel Aviv’s Terror
Thursday, 23 February 2023 2:01 AM
The Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah's fighte in a commemorations in a southern Beirut suburb. (Via Getty Images)
The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has strongly condemned the deadly raid by the Israeli regime against the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank that claimed the lives of nearly a dozen Palestinians.
Hezbollah issued a statement on Wednesday, offering its deepest condolences to the Palestinian people and resistance groups, especially the Islamic Jihad.
Hailing the Palestinians victims' resistance against the invading forces, Hezbollah said the martyrs "wrote epics of heroism and valor in the city of Nablus and confronted the Zionist terrorism and aggression with patience and steadfastness."
The statement added that the Israeli occupation forces’ brutal and merciless targeting of the innocent civilians confirmed that this enemy could not be deterred except through recourse to the resistance's "honorable arms."
Attacking Nablus earlier in the day, the Israeli regime's troops shot and killed at least 11 people, including a 72-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and two commanders of the Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad that is based in the Gaza Strip.
At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and more than 100 wounded in an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
More than 100 others were also wounded, some critically, during the raid.
Hezbollah also said Palestinian resistance fighters would revenge on the vicious regime by "letting the enemy realize the extent of its foolishness and through putting an end to its arrogance and terror."
The Israeli regime has intensified its crackdown on Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin since late December when Benjamin Netanyahu staged a comeback as the regime's prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Late last month, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded over a dozen others during a violent raid on the refugee camp that is adjacent to the nearby city of Jenin.
Sixty-one Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed as a result of deadly violence waged by the Israeli regime's forces and its illegal settlers so far this year, says the Palestinian health ministry.
