Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Feb. 25, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the national elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Africa's most populous state; there has been an explosion at a sports stadium in the West African state of Cameroon where 19 people were reportedly injured; Burkina Faso is hosting the Pan-African Film Festival (FESPACO) amid heightening insecurity inside the country; and the United States government is drastically cutting food supplemental benefits while inflation is taking its toll among millions of working and impoverished people.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on African American History Month.
We will look back on the 50th anniversary of a lecture delivered by Stokely Carmichael (later known as Kwame Ture) at the University of California at Los Angelos (UCLA) in 1973.
Finally, we hear a lecture by scholar Michelle Alexander on the continued enslavement of African Americans utilizing the prison system inside the United States.
