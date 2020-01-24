Algeria Slams the Central African Republic and Sao-Tome for Opening Consulates in Laayoune
In a statement quoted by the Algerian news agency (APS), the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the two countries «have violated international laws and the United Nations resolutions».
For the record, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his Central African counterpart Sylvie Baïpo-Temon chaired, Thursday in Laayoune, the opening ceremony of the consulate of the Central African Republic.
On the same day, Bourita chaired with his Santomean counterpart, Elsa Teixeira de Barros Pinto, the opening ceremony of the consulate general of Sao Tome and Principe in Laayoune.
CAR and Sao Tome and Principe are the fourth and fifth, respectively, African countries to open diplomatic representations in Laayoune, which hosts an Ivorian honorary consulate, a Comorian consulate general and Gabonese one, inaugurated last week.
