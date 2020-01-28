Units of the Army Enter the Majority of Ma’arat al-Numan Neighborhoods in Idleb
Idleb, SANA-Syrian Arab Army units on Tuesday entered the major parts of Ma’arat al-Numan strategic city in Idleb southern countryside after fierce clashes with terrorist organizations.
SANA reporter, who was present in most of the army’s operation battlefields, said that the army units, following their domination on the majority of villages and towns in the surroundings of Ma’arat al-Numan, continued their combatant operations towards al-Ma’ara city and broke into the fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups.
The reporter added that the army units inflicted heavy losses upon the terrorists, who were positioned in the city, before their collapse and retreat into the north towards Sarakeb and Ariha cities.
He added that units of the army immediately started the operations of combing in the neighborhoods of Ma’arat a,-Numan and the surrounding farms. Meanwhile the engineering units began to dismantle mines and bombs in the liberated streets.
Mazen Eyon
