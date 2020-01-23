Domestic Products Grow Popular for High Quality
"Maebongsan"-brand winter shoes have become popular for their smartness, convenience and heat-preserving and antiskid properties.
The full bok choy kimchi is highly appreciated by consumers as its contents of moisture, ash, protein, carbohydrate and vitamin and acidity fully conformed to the nutritive and hygienic standards.
The "Narae"-brand sanitary ware are recognized as water- and cost-saving and health-protective ones for their optimum forms and structures and high detergency. They have been installed at newly-built objects including the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort.
According to an official concerned, those products won the December 15 Quality Medal, an award which is given to the best domestic products, last year.
KCNA-THE PYONGYANG TIMES
URL:http://www.pyongyangtimes.com.kp/?bbs=32870
