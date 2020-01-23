Russia Brands US, West as Obstacles to World Stability
He illustrated his point with the abrogation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by the US, poor prospects of prolonging the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, NATO’s growing military moves near the borders of Russia and attempts to hold sway over the multilateral control system for preventing proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
He denounced the US for escalating tension in the Persian Gulf, Middle East, Latin America and other parts of the world.
Making an illicit use of the fact that the UN headquarters is located in its territory, the US is unlawfully obstructing the participation of representatives from the countries which are disagreeable to it in the events held at the headquarters, he noted, and added that Russia would not tolerate such imprudent acts.
THE PYONGYANG TIMES
