Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea Pledge Joint Anti-terror War
China Global Television Network
January 27, 2020
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo (L), Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (C) and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met in Asmara, Ethiopia, on 27 January 2020. /PHOTO: Somalia Presidency – Twitter.
Three Horn of African countries have pledged to join forces in the fight against terrorism.
A joint communique from the leaders of Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea after a meeting in Asmara said the countries will adopt a Joint Plan of Action with two main objectives; consolidating peace, stability, and security as well as promoting economic and social development.
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Eritrea for a tripartite meeting with their host President Isaias Afwerki.
President Farmajo and PM Abiy arrived in Asmara on Sunday for the talks.
“On the security front, the three leaders formulated a comprehensive plan to combat and neutralize the common threats they face, including terrorism, arms and human trafficking and drug smuggling,” the joint statement read in part.
The Horn of African region has been dogged by conflict for years, causing deaths and destruction of property. The war has dwarfed growth and development in some parts of the region, with Somalia the most affected.
Somalis is still struggling to rid itself of the threat of al-Shabaab terror group. With a newly trained force and support from the international community however, Mogadishu hopes to win the fight.
President Farmajo, President Afwerki and PM Abiy in their statement said also said they agreed to mobilise their countries’ human and natural resources to boost the region’s economic growth.
