Youth Rally to Uphold WPK CC Plenum Decisions
At the meeting, Pak Chol Min, chairman of the central committee of the youth league, and other speakers referred to the fact that young people waged a daring production campaign across the country under the banner of self-reliance and displayed the revolutionary mettle of youth vanguards at the forefronts of socialist construction to carry out the tasks set forward at the fourth plenum of the seventh central committee of the WPK.
They stressed that they would take proactive measures to correct the shortcomings latent in the youth league affairs and demonstrate the indomitable and valiant spiritual strength of Korean youth in the offensive for making a frontal breakthrough in implementing the decision of the recent WPK plenum.
They expressed their iron will to show to the whole world the heroic spirit of the youth living in the great era of Kim Jong Un by sounding loud drumbeats of victory at all the sectors of socialist construction in this year which marks the 75th anniversary of the WPK.
After a resolution was adopted, the participants held a parade.
The rally was attended by Choe Hwi, vice-chairman of the WPK central committee, officials of the youth league and young people and students in Pyongyang.
