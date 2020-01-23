Thursday, January 23, 2020

Schoolchildren Start ‘1 000-ri Journey for National Liberation’ March
Schoolchildren from across the country left Pyongyang to begin their “1 000-ri Journey for National Liberation” march to mark the 95th anniversary of the journey made by President Kim Il Sung and the 45th anniversary of the organization of the march along the course by Chairman Kim Jong Il.

They are to march over 1 000 ris, or 400 kilometres, along the course the Presdient followed, from Mangyongdae to Phophyong through Kaechon, Hyangsan and Kanggye.

A starting ceremony took place before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il at Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on Wednesday.

