Schoolchildren Start ‘1 000-ri Journey for National Liberation’ March
They are to march over 1 000 ris, or 400 kilometres, along the course the Presdient followed, from Mangyongdae to Phophyong through Kaechon, Hyangsan and Kanggye.
A starting ceremony took place before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il at Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on Wednesday.
THE PYONGYANG TIMES
URL:http://www.pyongyangtimes.com.kp/?bbs=32869
They are to march over 1 000 ris, or 400 kilometres, along the course the Presdient followed, from Mangyongdae to Phophyong through Kaechon, Hyangsan and Kanggye.
A starting ceremony took place before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il at Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on Wednesday.
THE PYONGYANG TIMES
URL:http://www.pyongyangtimes.com.kp/?bbs=32869
No comments:
Post a Comment