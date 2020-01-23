Thursday, January 23, 2020

South Africa Ups Surveillance for All Travelers from Asia After Coronavirus Outbreak
A man stands in front of a screen showing that multiple departure flights have been cancelled after the city was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, at an airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 23, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Department of Health said on Thursday port health authorities have enhanced surveillance for all travellers from Asia, especially China, following an outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Johannesburg’s international airport, OR Tambo, is the only port of entry for direct flights from Asia, it added, saying the measures had been put in place due to the current risk the virus could be imported to South Africa.

