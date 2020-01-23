Premier Kim Inspects Industrial Establishments
Making the rounds of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory under construction, he said that the structures should be built and the equipment assembled qualitatively and production processes automated and that the field officials should organize and command the work in detail.
At the Yongyu Mine, he pointed to the practical problems arising in increasing the ore transportation capacity and referred to the need to enhance the role of scientists and technicians in solving sci-tech problems arising in producing high-grade concentrated ores and of the officials in taking thoroughgoing measures for work safety and supply service.
The field consultative meetings discussed the measures for conducting scrupulous organizational and political work for giving full play to the elated zeal of the masses, increasing the rate of operation of equipment and positively inventing and introducing valuable technical innovation plans.
The Premier also inspected the Posan Iron Works.
