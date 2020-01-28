Syrian Army Carries Out Concentrated Operations Against Terrorists West and Southwest of Aleppo
Aleppo, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units operating in Aleppo carried out concentrated strikes on gatherings and fortified positions of terrorists west and southwest of Aleppo city.
SANA’s reporter on the ground in Aleppo said that army units started since Tuesday morning carrying out concentrated artillery and rocket strikes on terrorists’ positions, destroying their fortification, gatherings, vehicles, and ammo depots in the directions of Khan Touman, al-Mansoura, Kafr Naha, and Kafr Dael and across al-Rashidin area at the western and southwestern outskirts of Aleppo city.
Hazem Sabbagh
