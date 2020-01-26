Chinese Medical Team Provides Free Healthcare in Southern Togo
LOME, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Chinese medial team to Togo on Saturday provided free consultations and healthcare to agricultural populations of Kpele-Akata, about 150 km northwest to the capital Lome.
Initiated by the Chinese embassy in Togo, jointly with the cabinet of the Chairwoman of the National assembly of Togo, the free healthcare provision occurred in the medical and social center of Adeta, in southern Togo.
The Chairwoman of the National assembly Chantal Yawa Tsegan witnessed healthcare provision and hailed Chinese health specialists for having mobilized to assist people of this highly agricultural activities area in southern Togo.
The free healthcare campaign took place nearly a month after the 23rd Chinese medical team from Shanxi Province arrived in Lome on November 22 and started their work in the regional health center of Lome-Commune, a hospital center constructed by China as part of it cooperation with the African country.
Approximately 300 people benefited from the free health campaign.
"We are now ever conscious of the importance of the Chinese medical mission in Togo," chief medical team Chen Haiyun told Xinhua.
"It is an arduous task, but we are confident and committed to defending this cause for the well-being of more people in Togo", he also said.
Tsegan said the free health care campaign is a "sign of closeness" of the Chinese medical team with the populations that really need it.
"We have happiness and acknowledgment feeling towards the Chinese medical team that regularly provides health care in our country," she said.
The 23rd Chinese medical team comprises ten specialists in general surgery, traumatology, general medicine, acupuncture, and gynecology and laboratory medicine.
The medical cooperation is an important pillar of the bilateral cooperation following the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries since 1972.
