DPRK Celebrates International Women's Day
Distinctive Celebration Performance
A concert was given at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre on March 8, Juche 101 (2012) in celebration of March 8 International Women’s Day in the presence of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
Among the audience were officials of senior Party, government and military organs and their wives. Also together with their husbands there were women deputies, women scientists of the State Academy of Sciences, women lecturers and researchers of Kim Il Sung University, Kim Chaek University of Technology and Kim Hyong Jik University of Education and women labour innovators, authors, journalists, announcers, creators and artistes in Pyongyang.
With the concert reached its climax, some of the audience were invited to the stage. They sang duets or chorus by couples and family members, adding a colours character to the stage.
Merry laughter came from everywhere in the auditorium. It was an unforgettable memory in their lives as they had a happy time, enjoying the concert.
Souvenirs
On the eve of March 8 International Women’s Day in 2020, Jong Ho Yong, manager of the Kwangbok Area Supermarket, and other employees visited the Road Facility Management Station in Mangyongdae District of Pyongyang.
Jong Ho Yong presented women road sweeprs with souvenirs they had prepared with sincerity to congratulate them on the holiday that fell on the following day.
The sweepers were deeply moved by the sincere devotion of strangers.
As Jong frequently witnessed them dedicating their all to cleaning streets, rain or shine, he wanted to devote his sincerity for their sake when March 8 came nearer. He then held a consultative meeting in his office and decided to prepare a variety of souvenirs that meet the tastes of women.
Their souvenirs, though small in size, reflected their gratitude to women workers who are supporting the country unassumingly with a patriotic mind.
Joyful Morning
On the morning of March 8 International Women’s Day, merry laughter filled the family of Han Chung Guk residing in Tongdaewon District of Pyongyang.
Han extended congratulations to his wife Ri Hyang Mi, presenting her with cosmetics he had prepared with sincerity. His twin son and daughter in fine attire also presented their mother with bouquets in congratulation of the holiday.
Children were delightfully eager to see the cosmetics prepared by their father. Ri Hyang Mi is wearing a smile on her face as she looks at her children. She is a well-known model worker at her workshop and a tender-hearted, affectionate mother and a dependable housewife at her family.
Her husband Han helps her in preparing breakfast in the kitchen. This is not a mere scene that can be witnessed only in this family.
The whole country is ringing with congratulations to women on this occasion.
2021-03-08
