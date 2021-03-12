Soberana 02, the First Latin American Vaccine in Phase III Trials
As the COVID-19 battle continues, the Cuban candidate vaccine becomes the first of its kind in Latin America to reach this stage
Author: Julio Martínez Molina | internet@granma.cu
March 4, 2021 09:03:09
Photo: Jose M. Correa
The Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed) has authorized the initiation of phase III clinical trials of the Soberana 02 candidate vaccine, after a rigorous analysis of the documentation submitted by the Finlay Vaccine Institute on findings gathered thus far.
President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez yesterday also posted a tweet noting that phase III clinical trials were at hand for Soberana 02 and Abdala, in Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo, with more than 85,000 volunteers; as well as phase II trials of Soberana 01 in Cienfuegos. "Welcome hope, but let us not forget responsibility," he added.
He also highlighted "another milestone of our science: Soberana 01A, a new candidate vaccine (Cuba's fifth) for recovering COVID-19 patients. Cuban science continues to report good news."
These accomplishments remind us that the history of the Revolution is a continuous cycle, punctuated by epic moments that serve to define both the nature of the social process and that of our people who play the leading role in all achievements.
Cuba will soon embrace a new challenge, perhaps the most important that can be waged today: the immunization of our entire population against a deadly virus that has terrorized the world.
After producing what is the first vaccine in Latin America against the SARS-COV-2 virus, according to the Pan American Health Organization and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Cuba will be in an ideal position to launch a vaccination campaign to protect our people from COVID-19.
Following the production of the first batch of 150,000 doses of Soberana 02 (of the 100 million projected) and the preparation of the second batch, it was announced that production of the candidate vaccine Abdala has also begun.
What is happening in the country – while facing an atrocious blockade - is only imaginable because this is Cuba, this is our Revolution, where sleepless nights are devoted to preserving the people’s health, because of Fidel's vision.
