Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Press TV Spotlight, Discussing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Potential for Regional Conflict
In this edition, SPOTLIGHT interviews Ashok Swain, professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University in Sweden, and Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of Pan-African News Wire, from Detroit to look at the Nile Dam dispute between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan and whether the tensions would explode into a yet another hard conflict in the war-stricken continent.
To watch this program just click on the following URL: Nile dam dispute (presstv.ir)
Ethiopia's massive dam construction on the Nile has stoked tensions with downstream countries of Egypt and Sudan since 2011.
This program aired live over worldwide satellite television on Thurs. July 22, 2021.
