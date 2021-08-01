Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. July 24, 2021
Listen to the Sat. July 24, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the declaration by the West African state of Sierra Leone that the country is abolishing the death penalty; South Africa has restarted its COVID-19 vaccination program just one week after unrest occurred in two provinces; Tanzania has received its first batch of one million doses of coronavirus vaccines after a long delay; and the United States has launched two airstrikes in Somalia over the last several days.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) on the African Union (AU) attempts to vaccinate the population against the pandemic.
In the final hour we analyze the recent events in South Africa along with other issues impacting the continent and the world.
