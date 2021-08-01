Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV on the United Nations Statement on Extra-judicial Killing in the Republic of South Sudan
Watch this worldwide satellite television interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, analyzing the recent statements by the United Nations related to a spate of extra-judicial killings in Warrap state in the Republic of South Sudan.
You can view the video file of this segment by going to the following link: 42 Killed In Extrajudicial Killings In South Sudan: UN | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the recent tenth anniversary of independence of the country which grew out of the partition of the Republic of Sudan after years of civil war.
The interview aired live on Mon. July 26, 2021.
