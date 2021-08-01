Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Press TV Interview on the Political Crisis in Tunisia
Watch this worldwide satellite television interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the recent political turmoil in the North African state of Tunisia.
You can view this segment by logging to the following website: Tunisian president fires PM, freezes parliament powers | Urmedium
President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the parliament. Parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi of the Ennahda Party, a moderate Islamic organization which has a majority bloc in the legislature, has accused President Saied of attempting to stage a coup.
Tunisia has undergone an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social issues.
This interview aired live on Sun. July 25, 2021.
No comments:
Post a Comment