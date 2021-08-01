Sunday, August 01, 2021

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Press TV Interview on the Political Crisis in Tunisia

Watch this worldwide satellite television interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the recent political turmoil in the North African state of Tunisia. 

You can view this segment by logging to the following website: Tunisian president fires PM, freezes parliament powers | Urmedium

President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the parliament. Parliamentary Speaker Rached Ghannouchi of the Ennahda Party, a moderate Islamic organization which has a majority bloc in the legislature, has accused President Saied of attempting to stage a coup. 

Tunisia has undergone an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social issues. 

This interview aired live on Sun. July 25, 2021.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)