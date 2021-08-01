Sunday, August 01, 2021

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaks to Press TV on the Withdrawal of German Troops from Afghanistan

Watch this interview at the following link: Germany completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly two decades | Urmedium

Watch this worldwide television news interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the announcement by Germany that it has withdrawn all of its troops from Afghanistan. 

Abayomi Azikiwe in the news segments emphasizes that the United States-NATO war in Afghanistan has been a abysmal failure over the last two decades.

The interview aired live on June 30, 2021.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)