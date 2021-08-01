Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Sputnik Radio: "Historic Swaziland Uprising Threatens Africa’s Last Absolute Monarchy"
To listen to this segment of By Any Means Necessary just click on the website below:
By Any Means Necessary: “Historic” Swaziland Uprising Threatens Africa’s Last Absolute Monarchy on Apple Podcasts
In this segment of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss the “unprecedented” uprising in Swaziland as the pro-democracy movement continues to stand in defiance of the country’s absolute monarchy, the leading role of the Communist Party of Swaziland in the movement, how US imperialism uses salafist-jihadist forces to destabilize the countries and organizations which comprise the ‘axis of resistance’ in West Asia and North Africa.
