MoFA Calls on Int’l Community to Condemn TPLF’s Aggression
August 6, 2021
Samantha power confers with Peace Minister
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has made a call to the international community and different organizations to condemn TPLF’s violation of the unilateral cease-fire that the federal government declared on humanitarian grounds.
At a weekly briefing he held here yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti stated that the TPLF has wasted the opportunity granted to it by the Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire for peace, continued fighting in Amhara and Afar states and obstructed humanitarian aid heading to Tigray.
“The Government stays committed to the ceasefire, supports more than 300,000 displaced people in newly launched attacks by the TPLF and continues cooperating with humanitarian operators in addressing the needy in Tigray. We expect the international community to influence the group to respect the ceasefire,” he added.
TPLF has chosen the road to violence and conflict to the extent of recruiting children for war, and prevented humanitarian aid from reaching the people in need, he said, accordingly, about 220,000 people have fled from the Afar and Amhara states. Hence, the international community and organizations should condemn and hold TPLF responsible for exacerbating conflicts, recruiting and deploying children.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, who visited Ethiopia recently on his part appreciated all the support extended to OCHA’s operations and pledged to communicate well and work closely with the government. He also appreciated the initiative taken by the government of Ethiopia in declaring the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, and noted that the effort would have been fruitful had it been reciprocated.
Meanwhile USAID Administrator, Samantha Power held a productive discussion with the Minister of Peace on access to humanitarian support to Tigray.
Muferihat Kamil, Minister of Peace has provided Power with precise and truthful information about how the reform was initiated in the country and how the government was forced to engage in this law enforcement operation.
The minister has given details about the destructive efforts of the TPLF that blocked humanitarian aid and caused new displacements on the people of Afar and Amhara and also commented that TPLF has to respect humanitarian ceasefire like the government has done.
The Ethiopian Herald August 6/2021
