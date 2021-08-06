Ethiopia Won’t Tolerate Weaponizing of Aid: PMO
August 6, 2021
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA- The Government of Ethiopia will not tolerate any hidden intent to discredit its activities and support the TPLF’s insurgency tactics, Office of the Prime Minister said.
Briefing the media yesterday, Office Press Secretary Billene Seyoum stated that the government welcomes engagement of all partners. All engagements will need to continue honoring the ages old tradition, culture and dignity of the country.
“Weaponizing humanitarian assistance would not be tolerated,” Billene said, adding that partners must work constructively and positively in support of the legitimate, democratic and sovereign government.
Concerning the recent calls for a negotiated cease-fire, she indicated that it is important to recall that the TPLF terrorist group has discounted the government’s unilateral humanitarian truce.
The Press Secretary further noted that the government remains committed to the territorial integrity, the sovereignty of the country and integrity of its borders to upholding the rule of law together with international obligations in four sights. The incumbent is also committed to the observation and practice of the rule of law as a nation because it is an essential element to statehood and progress and particularly for the new mandate it has been gained from the 6th General Elections.
By the same token, the government remains committed to the security and safety of its people across the country.
As of 4 August, 157 trucks of humanitarian assistance have entered the Tigray State. These have also reached Mekelle. These trucks have contained food and non-food items with the assistance of humanitarian actors like the World Food Program, other UN Agencies and also international organizations that are working on humanitarian issues in the State. The government has continued with its efforts to enable secure passage for humanitarian assistance. The passage of these trucks to Mekelle was also confirmed by WFP, Billene added.
“Despite these, there are still deliberate actions to delude the international community into complaining about the government’s efforts for the delivery of aid to Tigray. This is part of the narrative that is being exploited. However, that would not bear fruit.”
She highlighted that as per the government’s security procedures, every stakeholder is required to adhere to the rules and guidelines in delivering humanitarian assistance.
The Ethiopian Herald August 6/2021
