Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. July 4, 2021
Listen to the Sun. July 4, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/04 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Zimbabwe government's announcement that it is battling the further spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19; Ethiopia continues to explain its withdrawal from the Tigray region which was taken over in November of last year by the central government; several Malian soldiers were ambushed and killed inside the unstable West African state; and France has reversed its earlier announcement about a downsizing of its military forces in the Sahel.
In the second hour we hear a panel discussion on the life, times and contributions of anti-lynching fighter and journalist Ida B. Wells-Barnett (1862-1931) who has just had a monument erected in Chicago in her honor.
Finally, we examine some of the current events on the African continent and internationally.
