Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, July 3, 2021
Listen to the Sat. July 3, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
The podcast can be heard in full at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the capsizing of a boat carrying migrants off the coast of Tunisia; Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have withdrawn their troops from the Tigray region of the Horn of Africa state; protests inside the Southern African state of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) has drawn international attention; and a monument to the life, times and contributions of Ms. Ida B. Wells-Barnett was unveiled earlier in the week.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.
Finally, we examine some of the news events on the African continent and internationally.
