Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. July 10, 2021
Listen to the Sat. July 10, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the recent assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenal Moise, while he was at his residence in the capital of the Caribbean state; South Africa is continuing to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with a concentration of cases in the Gauteng province; many people in Mali are elated over the news that France is drawing down its military forces in the Sahel; and there has been another car bombing in the capital of Somalia where several people were killed.
In the second hour we look closer at the situation in Haiti and the theories behind who is responsible for the attack on the late president.
Finally, we listen to a briefing from the African Centers for Disease Control on the fight against the pandemic on the continent.
