Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV Discussing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)
Watch this worldwide television network interview featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the United Nations Security Council deliberations surrounding the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Project (GERD), which is a major development initiative on the part of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia to generate power for the Horn of Africa and other contiguous territories in North and East Africa.
The video file of the interview can be accessed at the following website: UN Security Council backs AU bid to broker Ethiopia dam deal | Urmedium
The interview aired live on Sat. July 10, 2021.
